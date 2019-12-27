Vincennes police search for man wanted in connection to church burglaries

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local police department needs your help in finding a wanted person.
The Vincennes Police Department says the man in the photos, Devin Heisler, is wanted in connection with some recent church burglaries.
If you think you've seen him or know where he is, call the Vincennes Police Department at 812-882-1630.
