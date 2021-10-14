Vincennes police K9 put to sleep after suffering multiple seizures

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K9s has died after having medical issues as he was getting ready to respond to a call.

The department says K9 Gary and his handler, Sgt. Mike Caswell were needed to help with a search warrant.

Right before the two officers left, Gary had a seizure and was "somewhat unresponsive."

The K9 was rushed to the vet, where they were able to stabilize him as they got ready to send him to doctors at Purdue. Soon after, Gary had another seizure, and doctors determined he would not survive the trip.

Officials said to end Gary's suffering; they decided to put him to sleep.