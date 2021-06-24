Vincennes plans for a return of 4th of July parade and fireworks to downtown

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - In 2020 the City of Vincennes changed its 4th of July celebration. The pandemic restricted gatherings. The city set off fireworks from a high point in the city. That way folks could watch from home. But this year looks to be a return to normal.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum explains, "I expect that we're going to have a bigger than normal crowd. I think everybody is excited to get out and get to doing things again. We just recently had spring on main and it was a tremendous turnout. The rendezvous was an amazing turnout. So I don't think this is going to be any different."

The city is planning its traditional Fourth of July parade downtown. The Harmony Society is also planning on hosting activities by the riverfront pavilion. This includes live music and food trucks along with a beer garden. Fireworks are also making their return to downtown.

Yochum says, "This year we've sent out the letters and requested donations and we've had a tremendous response. We really have."

For years the American Legion collected donations and put the fireworks show on for the city. Recently the organization passed that responsibility on to the city. Vincennes took in just above $15,000 for this year's display.

Yochum says, "Again the community stepped up, from individuals to the businesses. Really been really great at donating for the fireworks."