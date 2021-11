VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley community paid respects to a fallen K-9 officer on Monday.

K-9 Gary, from the Vincennes Police Department, passed away a few weeks ago.

He and his handler were about to go out for a case before his sudden death.

A procession was held for Gary on Monday. A motorcade transported him from the vet to a funeral home.