Vincennes passes city budget

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Downtown Vincennes is busy these days. New businesses mean new growth for the city. Mayor Joe Yochum says that growth is what keeps the city in the black.

Yochum says, "We've got a lot going on all around the community with development so that always help with the overall av of the city."

That "av" is the city's assessed value. As it goes up the city gets more tax dollars. That increase in tax dollars has given the city a positive budget for 2019.

Yochum says, "I've got great department heads and great employees. Everybody's doing their part to make sure that we're not just wasting money. And because of that, we get excellent results like we're getting now."

Yochum says one factor in the positive budget was health insurance.

Yochum explains, "We didn't see an increase. We've been very fortunate with our health insurance that we really haven't seen increases in the last, or significant increases, in the last several years. So that plays a big part in it."

The city council approved the budget. Now, it needs the state's approval. Yochum is confident in the city's ability to continue with its growth.

Yochum says, "I don't see any major major problems even in the distant future. I think we're heading on the path that's best for the city and we're going to keep things funded."