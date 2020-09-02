Vincennes parks department sees increase in visitors during pandemic

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Rainbow Beach has been quiet all summer. That's a stark contrast to a packed house the last five years. But outside of the fence is a different story.

The pandemic has folks using the parks to get out and stretch their legs. For many folks who are high risk, the park is a safe place to meet up with friends and family.

Park superintendent Steve Beamon says, "The parks have been I think a space that people can go and just relax. I mean you don't even have to do anything. I mean people were doing that before, but come out and eat lunch at the park or read a book. So open spaces and parks have been very valuable through this."

The increase in visitors has been good for the department. But like many government agencies, they are bracing for the financial impact of the pandemic.

At the beginning of the year, the department passed a five-year plan. This plan included big projects like upgrading the bandshell and the city's skate park. For the moment those projects look to be on hold.

Beamon explains, "Yeah everything has come to a standstill and rightly so. Again I think 2020 and 2021 are just going to be a period of just maintaining. From a money standpoint, I think we are just going to wait and see. But I have a feeling it may be pretty tight next year."