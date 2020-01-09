Vincennes pair face federal firearms charges for trying to illegally buy a gun

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes pair is facing federal firearms charges.

According to the Department of Justice 19-year-old Dakota Lovellette and 22-year-old Nicholas Apple was indicted by a grand jury on charges of conspiring to make a false statement and making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm.

According to the indictment, Apple allegedly asked another unidentified person to buy a gun for Lovellette.

Because Lovellette is under 21, he would not have been able to legally buy the firearm. Apple was unable to buy the gun because he is a convicted felon.

Lovellette allegedly met the person that would buy the firearm at Rural King in Vincennes to prepare that person.

Lovellette allegedly told the unidentified person they would be buying a Taurus Model 66 revolved from Rural King and gave them money.

The unidentified person prepared a Firearms Transaction Record saying the were the actual buyer of the gun. A short time later, Lovellette, Apple, and the third person met at a gas station where Lovellette took control of the gun.

“If you choose to lie on federal firearm forms in order to illegally purchase firearms, you will be prosecuted under federal law,” said United States Attorney Josh Minkler. “The Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to reducing gun violence and enforcing federal laws through its Project Guardian initiative.”