Vincennes ordinance looks to crack down on long term camper use in city limits

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - These days many folks will spend the weekend in a park with their RV. However, in Vincennes, the problem has become folks who stay in that RV more long term.

City inspector Brad Snider says "We're getting a lot of RV's placed on properties that they're not hooked up to any public utilities like water or sewer or electric. Which we don't allow RV's in the city of Vincennes to be hooked up to."

The city inspector says many of the RV's and campers use common extension cords to get power. This creates a fire risk to those using them.

Greywater is being dumped along fence rows or, in alleys.

A new city ordinance looks to give the inspectors office more power to enforce rules. The ordinance classifies a number of different RVs and campers. Users will have 10 days to comply after a complaint. If passed the owner will be fined 250 dollars a day for each violation.

Snider says, "You're getting into a fire hazard when you're running out of a house and maybe running two of these in your backyard. Overloading the house that it's coming out of."