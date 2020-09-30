Vincennes officials close city hall after COVID-19 exposure

VINCENNES, Ind, (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley town says it will be closing its city hall after a COVID-19 exposure.
On Wednesday, the City of Vincennes said it would close all of the offices in City Hall.
This includes:
- Mayor's office
- City Inspector's office
- City Clerk Treasurer's office
- City Engineer's Office
- Park's Department Office
These offices will stay closed through October 26. Officials say they will continue to check voicemails. If you need to contact the respective offices
- Mayor; 812-882-7285
- City Inspector; 812-882-3338
- Clerk Treasurer; 812-882-6426
- City Engineer; 812-882-4357
- Parks Department; 812-882-1140
A city council meeting is scheduled for October 13. That meeting will now be held virtually.