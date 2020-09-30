Vincennes officials close city hall after COVID-19 exposure

VINCENNES, Ind, (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley town says it will be closing its city hall after a COVID-19 exposure.

On Wednesday, the City of Vincennes said it would close all of the offices in City Hall.

This includes:

Mayor's office

City Inspector's office

City Clerk Treasurer's office

City Engineer's Office

Park's Department Office

These offices will stay closed through October 26. Officials say they will continue to check voicemails. If you need to contact the respective offices

Mayor; 812-882-7285

City Inspector; 812-882-3338

Clerk Treasurer; 812-882-6426

City Engineer; 812-882-4357

Parks Department; 812-882-1140

A city council meeting is scheduled for October 13. That meeting will now be held virtually.