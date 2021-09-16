Vincennes moves forward with project to fix up skatepark

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The hot summer sun bakes the Lester Square Skatepark all day. Around 2:30 a school bus will roll by with freshly dismissed students. The first thing 11-year-old Jaiden Lykins does is get his board and hit the ramps.

Lykins says, "I wanted to try something new. Usually, I bike here. But I wanted to try some new skating. Then I got my first board. I kind of excelled pretty quickly, so I decided I'm going to start skating."

Lykins rolls through the park like a pro. Every day he learns from the best.

Lykins explains, "You can meet a bunch of new people. Usually the older people, like 18 like 20, the older people are really nice. They'll teach you different stuff."

Vincennes city councilman Tim Salters says, "We were here the other day after council there were about 25 plus kids over here enjoying it. Wasn't just skateboards; it was scooters; it was bicycles, skates. You name it, they're out here."

The Vincennes city council passed the capital improvements bond. On that bond is a quarter of a million dollars to fix up Lester Square Skatepark. Vincennes hopes to get a grant that could double that figure to a half million. Now they're looking to those who use the park to find out what to do.

Salters explains, "I'm not a skater, I'm good at falling! I'm really good at falling. But what do they want to see, what are the things that they want in this park. We're going to reach out to them to see what they need."

The city will pair that input with previous plans and the final budget to come up with an improved park. Making things better for up-and-comers like Lykins.

Lykins says, "I'm really excited because there will be new stuff."