Vincennes mayor swears in new police chief

Bob Dunham was officially sworn-in on Wednesday morning by Mayor Joe Yochum.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Police Department has a new chief.

Former chief Dusty Luking resigned and retired from the force last month.

Former chief Dusty Luking resigned and retired from the force last month.

Dunham served as the city's chief before. Recently he was working as the Vincennes University campus police chief.

