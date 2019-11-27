Vincennes mayor swears in new police chief

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Police Department has a new chief.
Bob Dunham was officially sworn-in on Wednesday morning by Mayor Joe Yochum.
Former chief Dusty Luking resigned and retired from the force last month.
Dunham served as the city's chief before. Recently he was working as the Vincennes University campus police chief.
