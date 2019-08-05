Vincennes mayor says placing chief on leave after FBI search is part of city protocol

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing to follow the developing story involving an FBI investigation out of Vincennes.

On Monday, Mayor Thomas Estabrook provided some clarification.

Our Vincennes affiliate, WVUT, spoke with Estabrook.

He told them a decision to place Vincennes Police Chief Dusty Luking on administrative leave is standard city protocol under circumstances like this.

The city put Luking on paid administrative leave last week.

LINK | FBI EXECUTED SEARCH WARRANT AT VINCENNES POLICE DEPARTMENT

That's after the FBI used a warrant to search the Vincennes Police Department.

FBI agents spent around four-hours on the department's premises.

We are still working to learn what they were looking for.

The U.S. Attorney's Office told News 10 all records relating to the search are sealed.

Luking will be on administrative leave until the investigation is over.

In the meantime, Officer Terry Johnson is handling department operations.