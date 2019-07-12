Clear

Vincennes man sentenced for causing fatal 2017 crash

A Vincennes man heard his fate after causing a fatal crash more than two years ago.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 12:56 PM
Chris Essex

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man heard his fate after causing a fatal crash more than two years ago.

Joshua Slone was sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years suspended and one year to the 'Life After Meth' program.

Authorities say Slone crashed vehicle on June 6, 2017, near the intersection of River and Perdue Roads in Vincennes.

John Creamer of Vincennes was killed in the crash.

Three others were hurt.

Police said they found Slone walking away from the crash site.

He was charged and sentenced with causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

