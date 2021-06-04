Vincennes man faces charges after police say he tried to escape custody in the hospital

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man will face charges after police say he tried to escape police by busting out of the hospital.

It happened early Friday morning.

Indiana State police said they pulled 25-year-old Matthew Patton over for a bad headlight. During the traffic stop, he allegedly failed field sobriety tests.

Police said they searched his truck and found a pill they later identified as amphetamine.

Officers took him to Good Samaritan Hospital for a blood test. They said they removed his cuffs for the test, and he ran for the emergency department.

A trooper reportedly caught up with Patton and placed him on the ground, where he allegedly continued to resist police.

After taking him back into custody, he was transported to the Knox County Jail.

See a full list of his charges below: