LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County.

It happened just after 10:00 Wednesday night on Route 1 just south of US 50.

Police say 64-year-old Robert Shoulders was going south on Route 1 when, for an unknown reason, he swerved and hit a raised center median. Shoulders lost control of the motorcycle.

He was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.