Vincennes man arrested in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man will face charges in connection to the January 6 incursion at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

The FBI says Jonathan Ace Sanders, Sr. was arrested at his home in Vincennes on Tuesday morning.

Sanders was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

Two Greene County residents also face charges

In February, two Bloomfield women were charged in connection to the capital incursion.

The FBI said Dona Sue Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd would face charges of Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Other arrests

CBS News says earlier this month, 440 defendants had been arrested. Prosecutors have said this is likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.

The FBI is still looking for suspects.