Vincennes man arrested for drunk driving after running into parked cars and church

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTIH) - A Vincennes man is facing charges for driving while intoxicated.
Indiana State Police said Joseph Bauer was arrested just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
That's after he allegedly drove his pickup truck into several parked cars, and then into a church.
Police said it happened near 10th Street and Wabash Avenue in Vincennes.
They said Bauer had a blood alcohol content of .22 percent.
The legal limit is .08 percent.
Bauer was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail.
