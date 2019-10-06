Vincennes man arrested for drunk driving after running into parked cars and church

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTIH) - A Vincennes man is facing charges for driving while intoxicated.

Indiana State Police said Joseph Bauer was arrested just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

That's after he allegedly drove his pickup truck into several parked cars, and then into a church.

Police said it happened near 10th Street and Wabash Avenue in Vincennes.

They said Bauer had a blood alcohol content of .22 percent.

The legal limit is .08 percent.

Bauer was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail.