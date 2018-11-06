Vincennes makes the list for one of the safest cities in Indiana

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley city is considered one of the safest in Indiana.

That's according to safewise.com.

Vincennes has earned the number nine spot on the safest cities list.

That's out of 20 cities in the state.

The list is created by law enforcement and local community members.

Organizers look at the data on violent crimes versus non-violent crimes.

To see the full list, click here.