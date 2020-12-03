Vincennes looking at project to fix up Washington Avenue

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Work on Washington avenue would come in two phases. The first phase would focus on an area between Belle Crossing and Emison avenue.

Mayor Joe Yochum says, "A lot of traffic. We've got a grade school on Washington Avenue. We've got our largest city park on Washington Avenue."

City councilman Tim Salters explains, "Being able to add sidewalks and you'll probably have some crossings and things like that that make it easier to get into the park. Those are things too. We want to make that very accessible."

Phase one would add those needed sidewalks and bike lanes in the area around Gregg park. The first phase of the project will cost around eight million dollars. Most of the funding is coming from grants.

The city is now looking at phase two. The second phase will take the baton from Emison and fix up all the way to St. Claire. Vincennes is now looking at how to fund that second phase.

Yochum explains, "We were looking to put an application for this call. But it may be next year for the call. Just because of the timing."

That timing includes the budget uncertainty all city governments are facing due to the pandemic.

When completed Washington Avenue is expected to look similar to Main street or Second street. City leaders believe upgrading the road is the best way to upgrade the community.

Salters says, "Let's make this as accessible as possible. Let's make this as safe as possible. And this project is going to be able to allow us to do that."