Vincennes looking at possible residential TIF districts

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission is considering multiple tax increment financing, or TIF, districts. You may be used to hearing about TIF districts when it comes to attracting businesses in town. But the Vincennes RDC is looking at residential TIF districts.

The State of Indiana created residential TIF a few years ago.

So here's how the city hopes the districts would work. When a TIF district is set up, the city would collect taxes that are generated within that district. They would then take that funding and provide incentives.

These incentives would help to offset the costs to builders. City leaders hope this will bring builders in to build the homes that are needed in the city.

RDC president Tim Smith explains, "We want to look outside of the box in the future of how do we attract more residents to these areas. So that we build workforce, population, kids in our schools."