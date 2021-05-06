Vincennes leaders look to make the community more 'walker friendly'

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good weather has become the trend in Knox County recently. That means people have been putting on their walking shoes. Whether it's the river walk or Gregg park. But sometimes the path isn't so easy and clear to walk.

Vincennes City Councilman Tim Salters says, "We've got areas around our schools, we've got areas around our parks. But we also have a lot high traffic areas and businesses that people might go to that they're at a lot."

One example of these high traffic areas is on Washington Avenue. It's one of many areas that the Vincennes city council looks to improve for walkers. The first issue Vincennes plans to address is adding more crosswalks.

Salters says, "Crosswalks is kind of one of the first things that is easily noticeable. We want to make things safer for people to get to areas."

The effort is being led by a three-member city council committee. Vincennes hopes to make better sidewalks and crosswalks. The first city also hopes to make more community connections.

Salters explains, "I want to get to a park easier or I want to be able to walk my kid to a school. Or I want to be able to get to a grocery store or a place of business that I know. We want to make sure that's safer."

The council is asking for help from the community. They ask that folks reach out and let them know of areas that need extra help. All to make sure that the city is better connected and safer to get out and walk.

Salters says, "It's about the community as a whole. How do we strengthen those bonds of community, make it exciting for the people coming in, and for the people here? That's our whole goal in everything we look at."

To reach out to the council about potential issues: Click Here