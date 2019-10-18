Clear
Vincennes hosts First City Music Festival

General admission is $30 per person. Kids 12 and under are free.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes is hosting a music festival this weekend.

It's called the First City Music Festival. It started on Friday with artisan vendors, food, and of course...the music.

On Saturday, there's a yoga garden and some music workshops.

It all happens at the French Commons.

Friday Schedule:

Camping Gates Open at Noon
General Admission Gates Open at 2:00 p.m.

Pre-Show begins at 3:00 p.m.: Jared and Luke
Main Stage begins at 5:00 p.m. - Midnight: Evan Twitty, Wade Baker Quartet, Dave Parman and Friends, On the One, Joe's Last Stand

Yoga Garden: Partner Glow Yoga with Bonnie Bowman and Sara Ash

Saturday Schedule:
General Admission Gates Open at 8:30 a.m.

Main Stage begins at 10:00 a.m.: Jordan Wood, The Whispering Willows, Mama Said String Band, The Hammer and The Hatchet, New Old, Cavalry, Grassfed, Henhouse Prowlers

Yoga Garden begins at 9:00 a.m.:
Breath work and Meditation with Jesse Coomer
Here Comes the Sun Yoga with Bonnie Bowman
Yin Yoga with Sabrina De Vries
Yoga Flow with Lori Kavanaugh
Belly Dancing with Veils of Vincennes Troupe
Rock and Yoga with Jessy Robbins

Workshops:
Beginner's Fingerpicking Guitar with Evan Twitty
Beginning Guitar Jam-Along with Dave Parman
Family Sing Along with Jared and Luke
Music Workshop with Wade Baker

