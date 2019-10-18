Vincennes hosts First City Music Festival

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes is hosting a music festival this weekend.

It's called the First City Music Festival. It started on Friday with artisan vendors, food, and of course...the music.

On Saturday, there's a yoga garden and some music workshops.

General admission is $30 per person. Kids 12 and under are free.

It all happens at the French Commons.

Friday Schedule:

Camping Gates Open at Noon

General Admission Gates Open at 2:00 p.m.

Pre-Show begins at 3:00 p.m.: Jared and Luke

Main Stage begins at 5:00 p.m. - Midnight: Evan Twitty, Wade Baker Quartet, Dave Parman and Friends, On the One, Joe's Last Stand

Yoga Garden: Partner Glow Yoga with Bonnie Bowman and Sara Ash

Saturday Schedule:

General Admission Gates Open at 8:30 a.m.

Main Stage begins at 10:00 a.m.: Jordan Wood, The Whispering Willows, Mama Said String Band, The Hammer and The Hatchet, New Old, Cavalry, Grassfed, Henhouse Prowlers

Yoga Garden begins at 9:00 a.m.:

Breath work and Meditation with Jesse Coomer

Here Comes the Sun Yoga with Bonnie Bowman

Yin Yoga with Sabrina De Vries

Yoga Flow with Lori Kavanaugh

Belly Dancing with Veils of Vincennes Troupe

Rock and Yoga with Jessy Robbins

Workshops:

Beginner's Fingerpicking Guitar with Evan Twitty

Beginning Guitar Jam-Along with Dave Parman

Family Sing Along with Jared and Luke

Music Workshop with Wade Baker