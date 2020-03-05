VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana is adding a new clinic location.
A second convenient care clinic will be located inside the Williams Brothers Healthcare Pharmacy in Vincennes.
That's located on Washington Avenue. The clinic will officially open on Monday, March 9th.
It will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
A nurse practitioner will be in charge.
Officials say this is all in an effort to provide more access to non-emergency care in the area.
Related Content
- Vincennes hospital to open new convenient care clinic
- Convenience store opens along i69
- Lawrence County Memorial Hospital expands Acute Care Clinic hours
- Hamilton Center opens new clinic
- New clinic opens in Bridgeport
- Convenience store robbed early Monday
- Vincennes pool preps for opening weekend
- News restaurant open for business in Vincennes
- Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center
- Gregg Park pickleball courts open in Vincennes
Scroll for more content...