Vincennes holds first in-person council meetings following city office closures due to pandemic

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Vincennes closed it's offices almost two months ago. Since then only a handful of city meetings have been held remotely.

However Monday night that changes. The city council and board of works will both be held in person at city hall. Visitors will enter through the front door and have their temperatures checked.

But mayor Joe Yochum is also encouraging folks to still attend the meeting remotely.

Yochum explains, "We are going to do Facebook live, both on the mayor's Facebook page as well as the council's Facebook page, and that's how we encourage the public to participate. I don't want to say you can't come to the meeting but we've got to limit the number of people who come to the meeting. So hopefully people will participate through Facebook."

City offices, however, will remain closed. At this time there is not a definite timeline for when they will re-open.

Yochum says, "I don't foresee us really opening our doors until maybe as early as, the earliest will be is like middle of next month. Middle of June."

Yochum asks residents to continue contacting the mayor's office for any questions. They will be able to route you to the appropriate department from there.