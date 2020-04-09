Vincennes hit hard by overnight storms

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes, Indiana was hit hard with storm damage overnight.
Powerlines snapped and left much of the town without electricity. Massive trees uprooted and went on their sides leaving roads blocked or buildings damaged.
A laundromat our crew found had the whole front ripped off from damage.
Owner Keith Fisher was optimistic and upbeat. With construction crews already on the scene - he says they will reopen.
