Vincennes golf tournament benefits family of fallen and disabled service members

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A golf tournament in Vincennes holds a special meaning.
The Country Club of Vincennes hosted The Fold of Honor Golf Scramble.
It benefits the families of fallen and disabled service members.
Officials use the money to create scholarships in their honor.
Around 100 players took part in the scramble.
Organizers say they were inspired to do this after seeing a memorial plaque in Oklahoma.
"You see all the plaques of all the fallen soldiers and the families that they've helped. The place is just...it's very emotional the first time you go there," Terry Schwab said.
Organizers say last year, they raised around $30,000.
This year, they hope to raise even more.
