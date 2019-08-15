Clear

Vincennes gas station owner says car repair expenses will be taken care of after water reported in gas supply

A Vincennes gas station has closed its pumps after people that gassed up were starting to have vehicle issues.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 12:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex/Jeff Smith

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI/WVUT) - A Vincennes gas station has closed its pumps after people that gassed up were starting to have vehicle issues.

Our partner station, WVUT, reports several drivers said they had problems after getting gas at Marathon Quik Stop Gas Station at 6th and Vigo Streets.

The drivers were told the issues stem from water in the gas supply at the station.

WVUT reports the gas station's owner, Randy Singh, says he immediately shut down all of the pumps and alerted authorities as soon as he learned about the issue.

The pumps will stay closed until the problem is fixed.

Singh said he wanted to publicly apologize to the people who were impacted and said all vehicle repair bills related to the issue will be taken care of.

If you have questions, you can call the gas station 812-886-5171.

While the pumps are shut down, the convenience store will remain open.

