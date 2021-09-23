Clear

Vincennes firefighter who worked to raise awareness for male breast cancer passes away

Funeral arrangements are being made for a local first responder who publically shared his battle with cancer.

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 11:39 AM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Funeral arrangements are being made for a local first responder who publically shared his battle with cancer.

A procession for firefighter Matt Bowman was held on Wednesday night. First responders escorted Bowman through downtown Vincennes to the funeral home.

Bowman was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. Recently, his cancer returned, and he went back to an intensive care unit.

"Earlier this year I had a couple episodes where I aspirated. So they thought I had pneumonia. Come to find out it was actually my cancer was back," Bowman told us in early September.

Last week, we reported Bowman received special honors from Vincennes University, as they presented him with his nursing degree.

Bowman studied nursing at VU, and was just one course short of finishing the program when he was hospitalized.

Bowman fought to raise awareness about men developing breast cancer. Last year, Bowman said, "Men are too proud and too masculine to say, oh I have breast cancer."

Bowman joined the Vincennes Fire Department in 2001 and rose to the rank of Lieutenant in 2010. He helped run the department's social media.

Learn more about breast cancer and how it can impact men here.

