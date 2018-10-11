Vincennes fire officials receive $90,000 in grant money

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Some grant money will make a big difference in helping a local fire department during emergencies.
The Vincennes City Fire Department received three grants worth a total of $90,000.
Fire officials bought a utility task vehicle.
It has fire and EMS kits.
The department also has new rope equipment to help with rescues.
The next big purchase will be a pair of drones.
The fire chief said the drones will be a great tool for the department.
