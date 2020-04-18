Vincennes families transform living rooms into campsites

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – Take a look at what some families in Vincennes were up to on Saturday.

They transformed their living rooms into a campsite.

One campsite even featured a pet goat.

This is part of the Great Living Room Campout event.

You can submit a photo of your campsite to the Vincennes YMCA and Vincennes Parks Department on social media.

Both organizations are sponsoring the event from 1 – 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Use the hashtag living room campout with your post.

Organizers are encouraging participants to make s’mores at home and do a nature walk.

”I just thought that’s spectacular because you don’t have to be young to want to campout in your living room. Adults can do it too,” said Rebecca Richardville, marketing director for the YMCA of Vincennes.

The Vincennes Parks Department will award prizes to the most creative campsites.