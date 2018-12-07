Vincennes faces off against Knox County for good cause

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes and Knox County officials have been working together a lot lately. But that teamwork took a back seat for a few hours Friday.

Michelle Smith with the Knox County solid waste district says, "I see mayor Yochum down on the other end. He sits on our board of directors. So a good little competition isn't going to hurt anybody."

When asked if he hoped they beat the county, Mayor Joe Yochum said, "I don't know that it's so much of hoping as it is we will."

Each agency rang bells at opposing doors at the Vincennes Walmart. It was a competition raising money for a good cause.

Vincennes city councilman Tim Salters says, "We've got people in need in the community and the salvation army takes care of certain needs. I think this morning they were talking about 800 families that they were kind of targeting"

Funds raised go directly to the Knox County Salvation Army. The organization needs the money to function.

Captain Laura Lunnam says, "Our red kettle campaign is what keeps us going and helps us right now with Christmas."

But that need goes beyond the holiday season.

Lunnam says, "We are around all year long to do what we can do for who needs it and when they need it. It's different for everybody. Every single person who comes through the door has different needs."

While both county and city governments had similar strategies, both wanted to give back to their community.

Salters says, "Jingle this bell as loud as I can. We'll do a little comedy act, me and the mayor. Whatever we can do just to brighten peoples day and maybe make a donation to the salvation army."

