Clear

Vincennes faces off against Knox County for good cause

City and county officials competed to raise the most money for the Salvation Army.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 6:34 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes and Knox County officials have been working together a lot lately. But that teamwork took a back seat for a few hours Friday.

Michelle Smith with the Knox County solid waste district says, "I see mayor Yochum down on the other end. He sits on our board of directors. So a good little competition isn't going to hurt anybody."

When asked if he hoped they beat the county, Mayor Joe Yochum said,  "I don't know that it's so much of hoping as it is we will."

Each agency rang bells at opposing doors at the Vincennes Walmart. It was a competition raising money for a good cause.

Vincennes city councilman Tim Salters says, "We've got people in need in the community and the salvation army takes care of certain needs. I think this morning they were talking about 800 families that they were kind of targeting"

Funds raised go directly to the Knox County Salvation Army. The organization needs the money to function.

Captain Laura Lunnam says, "Our red kettle campaign is what keeps us going and helps us right now with Christmas."

But that need goes beyond the holiday season.

Lunnam says, "We are around all year long to do what we can do for who needs it and when they need it. It's different for everybody. Every single person who comes through the door has different needs."

While both county and city governments had similar strategies, both wanted to give back to their community.

Salters says, "Jingle this bell as loud as I can. We'll do a little comedy act, me and the mayor. Whatever we can do just to brighten peoples day and maybe make a donation to the salvation army."

For more information: Click Here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
A Cold Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

International Paper makes CASA donation

Image

The Battle of the Bells in Knox County

Image

Parke County Internet Survey

Image

Toys for Tots at Rick's Smokehouse

Image

Opioid Summit in Terre Haute

Image

Kevin gets festive with his Friday forecast

Image

Kevin gets festive with his Friday forecast

Image

Coyotes in the winter

Image

Hulman Street closure

Image

Terre Haute receives cultural honor

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder