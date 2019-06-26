Vincennes elementary school to receive speed limit detector

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley school corporation is taking steps to improve traffic safety...even during the summer months.
The Vincennes Community School Corporation is teaming up with the Vincennes Police Department to place speed detectors near Washington Elementary School.
The battery operated detectors will alert drivers to slow down if they are driving above the posted speed limit.
The school corporation will maintain the batteries for the detectors.
