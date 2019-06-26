Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Vincennes elementary school to receive speed limit detector

One Wabash Valley school corporation is taking steps to improve traffic safety...even during the summer months.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley school corporation is taking steps to improve traffic safety...even during the summer months.

The Vincennes Community School Corporation is teaming up with the Vincennes Police Department to place speed detectors near Washington Elementary School.

The battery operated detectors will alert drivers to slow down if they are driving above the posted speed limit.

The school corporation will maintain the batteries for the detectors.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Locals share their thoughts on legalization of marijuana in Illinois

Image

Police release the name of person at the center of Lawrence County death investigation

Image

Marching band leaders work to keep their team safe in the heat

Image

Watch out for sunburns

Image

Bring on the heat - Kevin has the forecast

Image

Speed detectors installed near elementary school

Image

Washington, Indiana School referendum for a new building

Image

Group working to revitalize 12 Points area

Image

Historical Society museum leaders hope to restore the facade of their new building to the original l

Image

Women in Business event looks to empower female business owners

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father