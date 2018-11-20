Vincennes denied grant funding for Main street project

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes has been hard at work for the last four months on the main street project. The city had hoped a million dollar Community Crossing grant would help to fund Main Street. That grant was denied.

City engineer John Sprague says, "I got a phone call from another colleague and said hey I didn't see Vincennes on the list what's going on? I thought he was pulling my leg."

The news came as a surprise for Sprague.

Sprague says, "I jumped back into the truck and rushed back to the office and looked at the list and sure enough Vincennes wasn't on there. So I immediately told the mayor. I said I'm making phone calls trying to figure out what's going on."

INDOT officials told Sprague the issue came down to funding.

Over $230 million was requested statewide. Only $100 million was available.

Sprague says, "You know that's the way it goes. It was bound to happen to folks eventually that there was too much money and not enough to go around. It was Vincennes' turn not to get funded this year."

Vincennes had planned on using the funds retroactively to fund the project. Meaning the funds were already spent.

Sprague says, "The project is already funded, already bonded. We were just hoping to recoup a lot of that cash either to fund other projects or to pay down the bond quicker or things like that."

Phase one the main street project is still on track to wrap up in the summer of 2019.

Sprague explains, "We're disappointed but it's not a deal breaker for the project. The project is still moving. It's still funded. We're moving forward."