A Vincennes couple is quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan, a family friend is sharing their messages

VINCENNES, Ind (WTHI)-- More than 3,700 people remain quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Japan.

It's all due to fears of coronavirus which has spread to more people on-board.

We now know that two people from the Wabash Valley are on that ship.

We spoke to a very close friend to Jim and Linda Levell who are on that ship.

We weren't able to get in contact with the two, but we're told they are doing ok and they're not infected with the virus.

The friend told said he's stayed in contact with Jim through text.

He wanted to stay anonymous.

The couple went on the cruise to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Officials say 135 people on the ship have been infected including 24 Americans.

The friend said he's just glad the Levells are ok and in high spirits.

"I feel really good that he lets me know how things are going. He told me how bad the 11x15 room was being stuck in it and he's glad he has a balcony," said the friend.

Passengers are set to return home on Feb. 19th when the quarantine lifts.