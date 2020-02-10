Clear

A Vincennes couple is quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan, a family friend is sharing their messages

A Vincennes couple is stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan. The coronavirus is spreading and 135 people are effected on board.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 7:29 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

VINCENNES, Ind (WTHI)-- More than 3,700 people remain quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Japan.

It's all due to fears of coronavirus which has spread to more people on-board.

We now know that two people from the Wabash Valley are on that ship.

We spoke to a very close friend to Jim and Linda Levell who are on that ship.

We weren't able to get in contact with the two, but we're told they are doing ok and they're not infected with the virus.

LINK | CONFIRMED CASES OF THE CORONAVIRUS

The friend told said he's stayed in contact with Jim through text.

He wanted to stay anonymous.

The couple went on the cruise to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Officials say 135 people on the ship have been infected including 24 Americans.

The friend said he's just glad the Levells are ok and in high spirits.

"I feel really good that he lets me know how things are going. He told me how bad the 11x15 room was being stuck in it and he's glad he has a balcony," said the friend. 

Passengers are set to return home on Feb. 19th when the quarantine lifts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
A Cloudy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dog leads local women to her litter of puppies in remarkable rescue

Image

Barr-Reeve prepares referendum for May ballot

Image

Clay County YMCA to host e-learning day

Image

With the addition of Shakamak, Greene County leads the state with telehealth program

Image

Commissioners approve around $2 million for Vigo County road improvements

Image

West Terre Haute man arrested, accused of 2009 Parke County child molestation

Image

Vincennes couple quarantined on ship. A family friend shares messages between them

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

This small Sullivan County town is working to receive a makeover from HGTV

Image

Vigo County Commissioners work to simplify tax day sale

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax