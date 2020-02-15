Clear

Vincennes couple asks for aid to get off quarantined cruise ship

We have an update for you on a couple quarantined due to the coronavirus.

Posted: Feb 15, 2020 9:24 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

VINCENNES, Ind (WTHI) - We have an update for you on a couple quarantined due to the coronavirus.

Last week, News 10 reported on Jim and Linda Levell of Vincennes.

They were two out of 3,700 people on board a cruise ship near Japan. According to post made my the couple on Facebook, the Levell’s are not infected.

A Friday evening a post from Linda's Facebook page said the following:

"We need your help, please… We have just been told by a Japanese doctor that they want to test us for the virus. Even though we test negative, he said we will still be quarantined at least another 14 days!"

It goes on to ask people to reach out to their representatives so they can be tested at home.

We've reported passengers are scheduled to return February 19th when the quarantine is lifted.

News 10 has reached out to the couple directly and we are awaiting a response. We also spoke with family friends of the couple Saturday morning. They say the couple is healthy and ready to come home.

