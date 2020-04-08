Vincennes council passes resolution setting up emergency loan plan for small businesses

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The council passed resolution 4-2020. The resolution sets up an emergency microloan plan for small businesses in the city.

Funds for the plan are being used from the Vincennes revolving loan fund. This will allow a business to borrow up to $5,000 from the city.

State and federal governments are also having similar programs to help. However, the wait time for those programs is saturated across the board.

City leaders encourage businesses to reach out to the state and federals levels first to get on the waiting lists. But the city is ready to help when it can.

Mayor Joe Yochum says, "To get the process started you need to contact the clerk treasurers office. To get the application. Once you get the application filled and turned back in we'll get it to the revolving loan fund board. And try to hopefully meet once a week to look over the applications that we receive and see what we can do."