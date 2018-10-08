VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For some people, public transportation is a vital part of everyday life.
One local community has helped people get around for decades.
80 years ago on Monday, the public bus service started in Vincennes.
The City of Vincennes and Knox County celebrated on Monday afternoon.
Since then, the YMCA's VanGo has helped many in the community.
The YMCA CEO says they take pride in being able to serve the community.
The original bus fare was only five cents.
Today, it will cost $2, one-way, when scheduled in advance...and $3 for same day service.
Related Content
- Vincennes community celebrates public transportation anniversary
- Vincennes community celebrates history with Rendezvous
- Vincennes leaders continue work for public wifi
- Vincennes moves one step closer to downtown public WiFi
- Women's Equality Day Celebration falls on 19th amendment anniversary, pioneers celebrated
- SB 75 would help public safety, communities
- Community center reaching out for public support
- Vincennes building receives renovations
- Construction closes Vincennes street
- Vincennes seeks levee certification
Scroll for more content...