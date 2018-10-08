Vincennes community celebrates public transportation anniversary

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For some people, public transportation is a vital part of everyday life.

One local community has helped people get around for decades.

80 years ago on Monday, the public bus service started in Vincennes.

The City of Vincennes and Knox County celebrated on Monday afternoon.

Since then, the YMCA's VanGo has helped many in the community.

The YMCA CEO says they take pride in being able to serve the community.

The original bus fare was only five cents.

Today, it will cost $2, one-way, when scheduled in advance...and $3 for same day service.