Vincennes city offices closed to the public

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - City offices in Vincennes are now closed to the public. The offices will still be manned.

The city is asking residents to call the mayor's office for any questions. They can then send you to the right department that you need. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says it's to make sure city employees and residents stay safe and healthy.

Yochum says, "It's just doing our part to trying to make sure that this doesn't spread in our community. We're taking this serious."

The number for the mayor's office is 812-882-7285.