Clear

Vincennes city leaders providing daily online updates on pandemic

The updates come after the city's daily meetings with emergency services.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 7:16 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes mayor joe Yochum is providing daily updates on Facebook. in the videos he is accompanied by city council president Tim Salters.

The videos are posting on a number of different city Facebook pages including the mayors.

Each day the city has a meeting to talk about COVID-19 with emergency services in Knox county. The daily video addresses what was talked about and where the city stands during the pandemic.

Yochum says, "This is our way of keeping the citizens up to date of what we're doing and how things are moving."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
More Clouds, Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Some clouds moving in. Colder. Low: 39°

Image

A Vincennes woman is helping kids ease their fear of COVID-19 with a story!

Image

Vincennes city leaders providing daily online updates on pandemic

Image

Crane Army Ammunition Activity takes steps to address COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Local butcher shop sees increased business, takes steps to protect customers and employee from COVID

Image

Local businesses adapting to ensure safety for staff and customers

Image

Gov. Eric Holcomb says health officials are gearing up for an expected surge

Image

Crews battle large fire in downtown Sullivan

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 59

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities