Vincennes city leaders providing daily online updates on pandemic

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes mayor joe Yochum is providing daily updates on Facebook. in the videos he is accompanied by city council president Tim Salters.
The videos are posting on a number of different city Facebook pages including the mayors.
Each day the city has a meeting to talk about COVID-19 with emergency services in Knox county. The daily video addresses what was talked about and where the city stands during the pandemic.
Yochum says, "This is our way of keeping the citizens up to date of what we're doing and how things are moving."
