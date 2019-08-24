Vincennes city employees asked to turn over government tablets as part of FBI investigation

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes city employees have been asked to turn over government issued tablets as part of an FBI investigation.

That's according to our news partners at WVUT.

You'll remember, the FBI executed a search warrant at the Vincennes Police Department about three weeks ago.

Now, Vincennes council members said city employees have been asked to turn in their tablets as part of that investigation.

The police chief has said the department has and will cooperate.