Vincennes city councilman passes away

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes city council last met on Wednesday, December 19th. That meeting came just five days before Jim Westfall's death. Mayor Joe Yochum says everything seemed to be fine at that time.

Yochum says, "Jim was easy to work with. He was a dedicated councilman. I think he always had the best interest in the city at heart."

The announcement came as a shock for Knox County Democratic chair Sandy Stewart.

Stewart says, "His daughter had posted they were going to Indianapolis. Didn't know what was wrong. But I didn't expect the next thing to be Jim died, you know?"

Westfall was seventy-two years old.

At the time of his passing, he was serving as the council's vice president. It was his third year in city government.

Yochum says, "He really supported everything, the progression we've got going on in Vincennes. He was a part of it."

Westfall was a veteran of the Vietnam war. Outside of the council chambers, he was an active member with Relay for Life. Stewart says he was eager to help his community.

Stewart says, "He was always one of the first people, happy birthday, you know? Happy anniversary or whatever it seemed to be. He was on top of it a week before where most people were doing it the day of. He was just a well-respected person in the community."

Jim Westfall's visitation is at Duesterberg-Fredrick funeral home on December 29th. The visitation runs from 10 am to 1:45 pm. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 2 pm. That will be held at St. John Catholic church.

Stewart says they have until January 24th to find a replacement for Westfall. She says those interested can contact her directly at sstewart@vincennes.net.