Vincennes churches deliver Thanksgiving turkeys to local families in need

It was a cold morning at Ridgecrest Southern Baptist Church Saturday, but that didn't stop volunteers like Connie Combs from coming out to help those in need.

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 4:17 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- It was a cold morning at Ridgecrest Southern Baptist Church Saturday, but that didn't stop volunteers like Connie Combs from coming out to help those in need.

"But it’s just something that I want to do. I feel like I’m blessed by God and the least I can do is help out somebody else," said Combs.

Combs helped drive through the city of Vincennes giving out turkeys and food to those who are less fortunate. It’s a community effort that all started roughly fifteen years ago with a man named Joe Brown.

For years Brown has been purchasing turkeys to be given out.

"It just kept growing and growing. It’s kind of stabilized now at five hundred and fifty that seems to sort of meet the need," said Black.

Now four local churches work together to gather goods, bag and distribute these donations. Those churches include Ridgecrest Baptist, First Baptist, Bunker Hill Baptist, and Harvest Bible Chapel.

For Black, it’s his way to give back to the community. Putting true meaning to the coming holiday.

"Everybody has needs and some of us have been blessed more than others. So I feel we have a duty to help them if we can," said Black.

As for Combs, she just hopes others will take the kindness they give out today and pass it out to others throughout the Wabash Valley.

"If you’re in a place where you can bless somebody, bless somebody. That's what they need and not just this time of year but always," said Combs.

The group would also like to give thanks not only to the volunteers but also to Walmart who donated two thousand dollars towards the cause.

Also, they wanted to thank Memering Motorplex who provided an extra-large van to help with the deliveries.

