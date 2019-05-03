Vincennes business considered a total loss after massive fire

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana business fire remains under investigation.

Crews were on the scene of a fire on Thursday at Cabinetry by Provines in Vincennes.

There were there for more than 12 hours.

Officials told News 10 they do not believe the fire was suspicious.

An official cause has not yet been determined.

They told us the facility is so large, it is going to take time to sift through all of the evidence and debris.

No injuries were reported.

The business is considered a total loss.