Vincennes begins to look to the public for input on Washington Avenue project

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The project to fix up Washington avenue will happen in two parts. That helps Vincennes fund the projects. Money for phase one will mostly come through the state. That will take care of the roadway between Belle Crossing and Emison avenue.

Once completed the roadway will look similar to the recently completed phase one main street project. That includes new curbing, roads, and lighting.

Vincennes recently wrapped up the environmental study for the project. Now the focus will turn to those folks who live along the roadway. During construction, the roadway will only be accessible to local traffic. City engineer John Sprague says reaching out to the public on the project will be important in making sure everything goes smoothly.

Sprague says, "I know there were a lot of people that said that hey we haven't heard anything about this. A lot of it is our hands are tied until this environmental document is done. Now that that's done we can have more meetings if we need to. We can meet with people individually. We cant talk with them specifically what is going on with the project."