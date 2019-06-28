VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The decision is unanimous...a $2 million donation has officially been approved by Vincennes University officials to be used toward the completion f the city's levee project.
The money will be used to replace aged wells along the levee.
It runs from the Green Activities Center to Kimmell Park.
The entire project will cost $5 million.
Related Content
- Vincennes University leaders approve $2 million donation for levee project
- Vincennes University Board of Trustees approves $2 million contribution for city's levee project
- Vincennes seeks levee certification
- Vincennes begins last phase of levee project
- Vincennes University Foundation receives $4.5 million donation
- Vincennes University receives artifacts donation
- Vincennes University approved to tear down buildings
- Vincennes announces road project
- Indiana State University receives $64 million project
- Vincennes University names new Provost
Scroll for more content...