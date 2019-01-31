Vincennes University's aviation curriculum grows

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a growing demand for aircraft technicians in Indiana.
A new partnership will help fill the gap.
The launch of the Eagle Career Pathway Program was announced on Thursday.
It's a partnership between Vincennes University and Aerospace Aftermarket Company.
The program will expand the Vincennes University Aviation Curriculum.
Students will be provided with additional training, shadowing, and mentoring.
VU and the state are focused on developing workers for high demand and high paying jobs.
This program will also give students job opportunities with AAR.
