Vincennes University works to make sure students have mental health options

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaders at Vincennes University are working to make sure students struggling with mental health is a top priority during this pandemic.

The counseling center has created an online service to offer telehealth services for students.

The online resources include information on coping issues to deal with any anxiety students may be feeling right now.

There's also important information that can help students keep up top date with the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more - click here.