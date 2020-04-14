VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaders at Vincennes University are working to make sure students struggling with mental health is a top priority during this pandemic.
The counseling center has created an online service to offer telehealth services for students.
The online resources include information on coping issues to deal with any anxiety students may be feeling right now.
There's also important information that can help students keep up top date with the COVID-19 pandemic.
To learn more - click here.
Related Content
- Vincennes University works to make sure students have mental health options
- Vincennes University speaker talks about the importance of mental health
- North Knox receives grant funding to improve mental health options for students
- Vincennes University receives artifacts donation
- Vincennes University names new Provost
- Vincennes University hosts job fair
- Vincennes University's aviation curriculum grows
- Mental Health Emergency Training
- Child Mental Health Concerns
Scroll for more content...