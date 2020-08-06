Vincennes University working to keep students and staff safe

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University says it is pledging to welcome students and staff back with safety as the highest priority.

COVID-19 Action Staff Teams have been working on methods and rules for a safe reopening.

Some of the changes people can expect to see are:

Extra disinfecting

Body temperature detection cameras

Reduced capacity in residence halls

Plastic dividers in labs and work areas

Students and staff will receive washable masks. The university will require everyone to wear a face covering.

VU says it has a plan in place for contact tracing and handling quarantine needs.

See their full outline here.