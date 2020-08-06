Vincennes University working to keep students and staff safe

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University says it is pledging to welcome students and staff back with safety as the highest priority.
COVID-19 Action Staff Teams have been working on methods and rules for a safe reopening.
Some of the changes people can expect to see are:
- Extra disinfecting
- Body temperature detection cameras
- Reduced capacity in residence halls
- Plastic dividers in labs and work areas
Students and staff will receive washable masks. The university will require everyone to wear a face covering.
VU says it has a plan in place for contact tracing and handling quarantine needs.
See their full outline here.