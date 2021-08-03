Vincennes University will require masks for all students and staff

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley university has issued a mask mandate for students and staff.

On Tuesday, Vincennes University said it would temporarily return to the mandate indoors for anyone on campus. This is for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

As of right now, VU officials don't believe there will be any other policy change.

See the full release below:

"With classes set to resume on Monday, August 16, and students arriving next week, Vincennes University is looking forward to returning to a robust on-campus, face-to-face student experience. The University is doing all that it can to make the start of the school year a fun, fulfilling, and safe experience, while following the latest health guidance regarding the changing conditions of the pandemic in the areas it serves.

As a result, VU is announcing a temporary revision of its mask policy. Effective at 8 a.m. on Friday, August 6, all students, faculty, staff, and visitors are expected to wear a mask or face covering in indoor spaces at all VU campuses and sites throughout Indiana. No other changes in policy are anticipated at this time.

This change aligns with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and with practices at other Indiana college and university campuses. The CDC recently revised its guidance that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent the possibility of spreading it to others. The new policy will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.

VU will continue to review its masking policy and will be prepared to make future modifications based on changing local conditions, along with guidelines and recommendations from the CDC, Indiana Department of Health, and relevant county health departments.

A mask or other appropriate face covering must be worn over the nose and mouth while in University buildings unless an individual is alone in a private space or eating/drinking or in spaces where all participants can safely socially distance.

Masks and face coverings are not currently required outdoors. In some cases, however, they may be required at specified outdoor events, where large crowds make social distancing impractical.

In addition to masking, individuals should continue to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, practice good hand hygiene, and social distancing, wherever possible. VU employees and students who exhibit symptoms or have been in contact with someone with a known case of COVID-19 should stay home, self-isolate, and complete the VU COVID reporting form on MyVU, before awaiting instructions from a VU contact tracer.

VU is committed to protecting the health and safety of the VU community and appreciates everyone’s efforts to keep all VU stakeholders safe as we return to in person this fall. Please check the VU website for updates on VU COVID-19 policies and safety protocols."