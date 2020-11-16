Vincennes University will begin remote learning early

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University's last in-person classes will be Friday. That's about a week earlier than planned. University President Chuck Johnson says it's all about the positivity rate in the community.

Johnson explains, "Decisions like these are never easy because it does create a disruption for folks. It changes some people's plans. Certainly impacts the way we teach our courses."

Johnson says the university has done a good job keeping the virus at bay. Social distancing guidelines were put in place at the beginning of the school year. The university also installed plastic shields in classrooms. Johnson says these efforts resulted in a low spread rate within classrooms.

Many of those who contracted the virus were commuter students. As the positivity rate continues to climb in the community, Johnson says it was time to act.

Johnson explains, "We've done a good job of walking that line. We've had a lot of really really good people work hard to make sure we've got this way. We just thought we were reaching a tipping point, or getting close to a tipping point, where we couldn't guarantee we could be as safe going forward. And we felt like we had done a lot to already to get us to that instructional endpoint."